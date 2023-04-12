(The Center Square) - Minors who want to open up a new social media account after Sept. 1 would need their parents' permission per a new Arkansas law.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Senate Bill 396 into law Wednesday. The bill requires social media companies with more than $100 million in revenue to verify a user's age. The bill does not affect other companies such as Google or Amazon but is specifically targeted to social media platforms, Sanders said. The bill does not apply to current accounts.
"Today the problem is one-third of all sexual crimes from an online situation are stemming from a social media interaction," said Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, the lead sponsor of the bill.
Companies that violate the law could be fined up to $2,500 per incident, according to the bill.
"I know the tech industry is concerned about this legislation and I am more than willing to meet with them to discuss future legislation," said Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, the bill's co-sponsor.
Sanders said the new law makes Arkansas a "leader in protecting our kids."
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a similar law last month. The bill would also fine companies that violate the law $2,500 per violation.