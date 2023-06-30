(The Center Square) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said Friday afternoon he will appeal a ruling that delays the implementation of the LEARNS Act until Aug. 1.
Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herbert Wright ruled that lawmakers did not take a separate vote on an emergency clause that would make the law effective immediately. The omnibus bill signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders would include teacher raises, literary coaches for the schools, and "Educational Freedom Accounts" for parents to use to send their children to the school of their choice.
"I will appeal this ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court immediately and will continue to defend the LEARNS Act enthusiastically," Griffin said in a statement.
The ruling comes two weeks after the Arkansas Supreme Court lifted a stay issued by Wright that kept the law from going into effect.