(The Center Square) – Arkansas has a less-than-ideal business tax climate and the third-highest combined state and local sales tax rate in the nation, according to a new report.
However, homeowners have some of the lowest property taxes, and Arkansas ranks on the low end for state debt per capita.
The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, compared over 40 measures of tax rates, collections and burdens to demonstrate where each state compares regionally and nationally.
Arkansas ranks 19th for taxes collected per person. On average, it collects $3,875 in state tax collections per capita. The highest state tax collections per capita is Vermont, which collects an average of $6,356 per person. Arkansas’ average state and local tax collections combined were $4,136 per person.
Arkansas’ state individual income tax collections per capita was $1,146. The highest was California at an average of $3,729.
Arkansas’ state-local tax burdens per person as a percentage of income was 10.2%, which ranked 26th overall. The total tax burden was $5,031. The highest was New York with a total tax burden of $12,083 per capita, or 15.9% as a share of state income. The lowest was Alaska, which doesn’t collect a sales or income tax.
Arkansas receives 38.5% of its total state and local revenue from its general sales tax. The second highest source of revenue comes from its individual income tax, which makes up 22.3% of total revenue.
Arkansas has the third highest combined state and local sales tax rates at 9.46%. Its state sales tax rate is 6.5% and the average local tax rate in Arkansas is 2.96%. The state’s general sales tax collects an average of $1,384 per person. Combined with collections from local taxes, that number increases to $1,668 per person.
Arkansas has the third highest state and local cell phone tax rate at 19.99%. The lowest was Idaho at 2.8%.
Arkansas ranked in the top ten for states’ funded ratio of public pension plans at 94%.
For state debt per capita, Arkansas ranked on the low end with $2,601 in debt per person. The highest was Connecticut, with $11,639 state debt per capita. Arkansas also ranked on the low end for income per capita at $50,625. The highest was the District of Columbia at $96,477.