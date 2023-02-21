(The Center Square) - Arkansas Democrats are questioning the fiscal impact of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education bill.
Arkansas LEARNS would raise starting teacher pay to $50,000 a year. The bill package also adds 120 literacy coaches and $500 tutoring stipends for K-3 students struggling with reading, according to information from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office.
The governor's "education freedom account" would let every family "choose the school that serves their kid best," according to Sanders. The plan would be phased in over three years and would not limit the number of charters.
Sanders called the bill "historic."
"Once Arkansas LEARNS passes, minimum teacher pay will go from one of the lowest to one of the highest in the nation, parents will be empowered to choose whatever school is best for their family, and our students will finally be back to learning the basics of reading, writing, science, math, and history and put on a pathway to success," the governor said in a statement.
The Democratic Party of Arkansas said in an analysis released Tuesday the bill has more questions than answers.
"What is the fiscal impact?" the party asked in an analysis of the bill. "Which components of the bill are funded, and which are not? What is the proposed increase to foundation (matrix) funding for the upcoming school year, which will impact many of the provisions in this bill? Why are so many of the specifics not spelled out in the bill and instead given to ADE for rulemaking before the next school year? Why the emergency clause when so many details are still unknown?"
The Senate Education Committee will hold a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning, just two days after the 144-page bill was filed.
"There is absolutely no reason this bill should not be presented, debated, considered, and voted on after a week or more of public review," said Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille. "To ram through a monster, 144-page bill with an incredibly controversial voucher scheme at its core is just unconscionable. And voters will make any lawmaker who supports this scam pay at the polls next year."
