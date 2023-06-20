(The Center Square) - U.S. District Court Judge James M. Moody issued a permanent injunction on Arkansas's transgender treatment ban for children on Tuesday, saying the state did not prove the treatments were too risky or harmful.
Lawmakers passed the "Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation" bill in 2021 that barred insurance companies from covering transgender care for children. Then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed it, but the Legislature overrode his veto, and the bill became Act 626.
Three families sued and a trial was held last year. Moody said the act discriminates against transgender people.
"Act 626 discriminates on the basis of sex because a minor's sex at birth determines whether the minor can receive certain types of medical care under the law," Moody said in his order.
The state also failed to prove that transgender care was too risky for children.
"As stated, the evidence at trial showed the risks associated with gender-affirming care for adolescents are no greater than the risks associated with many other medical treatments that are not prohibited by Act 626," Moody said. "The evidence showed that the banned treatments are effective to treat gender dysphoria and the benefits of the treatments greatly outweigh the risks."
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he would appeal the decision.
“I am disappointed in the decision that prevents our state from protecting our children against dangerous medical experimentation under the moniker of ‘gender transition,'" Griffin said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Judge Moody misses what is widely understood across the United States and in the United Kingdom and European countries: There is no scientific evidence that any child will benefit from these procedures, while the consequences are harmful and often permanent."
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas represented the plaintiffs in court and praised the decision.
“This decision sends a clear message. Fear-mongering and misinformation about this health care do not hold up to scrutiny; it hurts trans youth and must end," said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas. "Science, medicine, and law are clear: gender-affirming care is necessary to ensure these young Arkansans can thrive and be healthy.”
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized Moody's ruling.
"This is not 'care' – it’s activists pushing a political agenda at the expense of our kids and subjecting them to permanent and harmful procedures," Sanders said in a Twitter post. "Only in the far-Left’s woke vision of America is it not appropriate to protect children."