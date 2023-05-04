(The Center Square) - Arkansas gas prices dropped five cents to $3.17 this week as crude oil prices continue to fall, according to AAA.
The cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is 65 cents less than last year, driven by an economic slowdown and a drop in demand, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.
“If crude oil prices keep falling, retail gas prices will likely follow,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “However, we’ll have to wait and see how much impact cheaper crude could have as the unofficial kickoff to summer, Memorial Day, is right around the corner and travel demand outlooks appear to be very strong.”
Regional gas prices varied by 20 cents. Residents in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area paid $3.23 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas, while residents in the Jonesboro area paid an average of $3.03 a gallon, according to AAA.
Arkansas’ neighbors had the lowest gas prices in the U.S. Mississippi residents are finding gas at $3.06 for a regular unleaded gallon, while Texas residents paid an average of $3.12 a gallon. California continues to lead the U.S. with the highest fuel costs at $4.85 a gallon.
The national average is $3.57, down six cents from last week and 65 cents from last year, according to AAA.