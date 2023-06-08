(The Center Square) - Arkansas gas prices dropped two cents this week, but the crude oil market is facing some uncertainty, according to AAA.
The average price of a regular unleaded gallon of gas in Arkansas is $3.11, $1.37 less than last year. That's 45 cents lower than the national average of $3.56, down $1.39 from last year.
Saudi Arabia is decreasing its production oil output in July, just in time for the busy Independence Day travel season.
"On the other hand, there are still concerns about gas and oil demand in the face of a possible economic slowdown with inflation and higher interest rates on the minds of investors," AAA said in a news release. "Demand was at summer-like levels over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which continues to support the outlook of strong demand for travel over the summer months."
Residents in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area have the highest gas prices at $3.19 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas. The Jonesboro area has the lowest gas prices at $3.01 per gallon.
Arkansas is tied with Texas and Alabama for the third lowest gas prices in the country. Gas prices in Mississippi remain below $3 a gallon at $2.97. Louisiana has the second-highest gas price at $3.09 a gallon.
California continues to lead the nation in high gas prices at $4.88 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.