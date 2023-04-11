(The Center Square) - Six U.S. senators are working to reduce reporting requirements for a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule requiring banks to collect social data on small businesses applying for loans.
The rule finalized by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau requires banks to collect demographic and geographic information on loan applicants with $5 million or less in assets. It includes "closed-end loans, lines of credit, business credit cards, online credit products and merchant cash advances by banks, credit unions, and other lenders," according to the CFPB.
Larger banks with more than 2,500 business loans a year must begin the data collection on Oct. 1. 2024. Implementation for smaller banks starts in the following months, with financial institutions making 100 loans or less annually required to follow the rule on Jan. 1, 2026.
Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., is co-sponsoring a bill to exempt banks with less than 500 loans annually. The bill would also change the definition of a small business from one that makes $5 million a year or less to one that makes $1 million a year or less.
“The Biden administration’s initial proposal featured hurdles for small businesses that would have prevented growth and predictability, and unfortunately it didn’t fix those mistakes in the final version," Boozman said. "The CFPB’s rule adds yet another burden by driving up the cost of capital and politicizing small business lending on the basis of social factors."
The rule will prevent economic discrimination, said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.
“Many local businesses were shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic after they struggled to obtain credit under the Paycheck Protection Program,” Chopra said in a statement. “This small business loan census will give the public key data on this market to ensure that banks and nonbanks are serving small businesses fairly.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the rule politicizes lending.
“Washington bureaucrats and the Biden administration have fallen so far down the identity politics rabbit hole they actually think banks and lenders should focus on factors like race, gender, and ethnicity instead of the creditworthiness of their clients," said Cramer., who is co-sponsoring the bill. “Our bill blocks attempts to politicize lending and ensures small businesses are not burdened by the CFPB’s new costly regulation.”
Other co-sponsors are Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, John Kennedy, R-La., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.
Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., has introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives.