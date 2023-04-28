(The Center Square) - The Air Force said it is getting Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith "up to speed" as the new home for a pilot training center where military personnel from allied nations will receive training on the fifth-generation fighter jet.
During a Defense Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. replied to questions from U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., saying that the Air Force is working to "meet the timeline associated with the work we've done with our allies and partners so they can get their training on time."
"In the big scheme of things, it helps us all to get their training on time and we appreciate the support from your delegation, and we've done some really deep work internal to the Department of the Air Force to align things to make sure we get that capability on time at Ebbing," Brown said in last week's hearing.
The decision to base the Foreign Military Sales Program Pilot Training Center at Ebbing was finalized in March. It will bring about 900 military members and their families to the Fort Smith area, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
That includes military personnel from Singapore, as Ebbing will also be the new home for Singapore's 425th Fighter Squadron, which trains on the F-16. The unit previously trained at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
In the first phase, Ebbing will have a capacity for up to 36 fighter aircraft, AEDC said.
"As we continue to build F-35 capacity, our U.S. bases are becoming resource-constrained and affecting our and our allies' ability to train," said Boozman, who questioned the general on U.S.-based training for allied nations and investment from the Pentagon in building out a greater capacity for F-35 training centers.
"There is real value in the aspect of them being able to train. And as we bring on the F-35, not only for the United States Air Force but with our allies and partners, their ability for us to be able to train very closely together as we bring on this new capability, it helps provide an additional capacity, as we look at our collective security, not just our national security, but the security we share with our allies and partners," said Brown.
The U.S. Air Force estimated it would move approximately 240 personnel to Ebbing. The Republic of Singapore will bring 300 military personnel with 300 dependent families into the region, according to AEDC.