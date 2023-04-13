(The Center Square) - Arkansas gas prices jumped nine cents per gallon from last week as crude oil prices rose, according to AAA.
The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.21, 48 cents less than the same time last year.
Prices had hovered around the $3 mark, according to previous reporting. Those prices are not likely to go down as we begin the summer driving season, according to AAA.
“Crude oil prices have increased following the news of an oil production cut from OPEC+,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “This has caused retailers to increase their prices at the pump."
A barrel of crude oil is over $80 a barrel, according to AAA.
Arkansas drivers will find the cheapest gas in Jonesboro at $3.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Motorists in the Texarkana area are paying the highest at an average of $3.32 a gallon, according to AAA.
The national price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.64, also up nine cents from last week. Arkansas has the lowest second-lowest price in the U.S. behind Mississippi, with an average cost of $3.16 a gallon.
California continues to lead the country for high gas prices at an average of $4.89 a gallon, according to AAA.