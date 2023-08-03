(The Center Square) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Larry Walther as treasurer on Thursday to fill the vacant role after Mark Lowery's death late last month.
Walther will remain in the role until 2025. He served as director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission under Sanders' father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.
“I have no doubt that you will bring the same level of excellence and servant leadership to this role as you have every single thing that you have ever done. We are so excited and honored for you to help continue to lead our state,” Sanders said.
Walther held appointments under two presidents. Then-President George W. Bush named Walthers as the U.S. Trade and Development Agency director. President Barack Obama later nominated him to serve on the Export-Import Bank of the United States Board of Directors.
Most recently, Walther served as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
“First I want to say how deeply saddened I am at the passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery," Walther said during a ceremony. "He was a friend and he was a professional in his job and he and I had a very close relationship."
He apologized several times, saying he’s been emotional during a “really tough year” after his wife Janice passed away in May.
“I miss my wife and I wish she were here to be with me to enjoy this announcement and this responsibility the governor has given me,” Walther said.
He committed to coordinating a smooth transition for the treasurer’s office.
“We need a steady hand and a savvy head for business to oversee our state’s investments, and Larry has both,” Sanders said.