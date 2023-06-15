(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a temporary restraining order issued by a lower court that would stop the LEARNS Act from taking effect immediately.
Parents and supporters of the Marvell-Elaine School District claimed in a lawsuit the state did not enact an emergency clause on the bill in an effort to stop the state from entering a contract with a management company to oversee the district.
The state appealed. Five Supreme Court Justices sided with the state, saying the plaintiffs did not prove whether irreparable harm would occur in the absence of a restraining order and whether they had shown they would be successful on the case's merits.
"We will not delve into the merits of the case further than is necessary to determine whether the circuit court exceeded its discretion in granting the injunction," the justices said in their order.
