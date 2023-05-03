(The Center Square) - Arkansas grew by 15,643 residents in 2020, according to the latest migration data from the IRS.
Of the 72,309 residents moving into the state, 13,527 were from Texas. The next highest number of new residents came to the Natural State from California--6,654.
The newcomers brought more than $2.2 billion in adjusted gross income. After accounting for 1.7 billion for residents that left the state, Arkansas netted more than $537 million in adjusted gross income.
The state lost 56,666 residents, most of them to Texas. More than 11,600 Arkansans relocated to Texas. Missouri was a distant second, with just over 6,000 making a new home there. More than 5,800 residents left Arkansas for Oklahoma.
The data is based on 2021 tax returns that indicate where residents lived in 2020. The numbers do not include residents that do not file federal tax returns.
The states seeing the most growth were Florida, Texas, the Carolinas and Tennessee. The biggest population losers were California, New York, Illinois and Massachusetts.
The IRS numbers for Arkansas mirror Federal Reserve Economic Data, also known as FRED. The Natural State has seen a steady increase in population since 2001, with one exception. The population in 2020 declined to 3,014,193 from 3,020,985 in 2019. The numbers increased again in 2021 and 2022. The 2022 population was 3,045,637, according to FRED.