(The Center Square) - Arkansas' gas prices dropped four cents last week, but higher prices may be imminent as demand increases, according to AAA. 

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costs an average of $3.03, down 79 cents compared to last year. 

Interest rates and concerns about bank failures caused some fluctuations in crude oil prices, which ranged from the mid-60s to the high 70s, according to AAA. 

“Despite high demand for fuel over the spring break holiday period, the statewide fuel price average fell week-to-week,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “If strong demand continues, retail fuel prices could increase in the coming weeks. The switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline is also underway, and that tends to drive gas prices up by about 5 to 15 cents more per gallon.”

The highest price of gasoline was in the Texarkana region, where the average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline was $3.08. The lowest average price was in Hot Springs at $2.95. 

Arkansas has the third lowest gas prices in the country behind Mississippi and Oklahoma, which are $2.99 and $3.01, respectively.  The highest gas price is in California, where motorists pay an average of $4.83 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

Associate Editor

Kim Jarrett's career spans over 30 years with stops in radio, print and television. She has won awards from both the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.