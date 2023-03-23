(The Center Square) - Arkansas' gas prices dropped four cents last week, but higher prices may be imminent as demand increases, according to AAA.
A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costs an average of $3.03, down 79 cents compared to last year.
Interest rates and concerns about bank failures caused some fluctuations in crude oil prices, which ranged from the mid-60s to the high 70s, according to AAA.
“Despite high demand for fuel over the spring break holiday period, the statewide fuel price average fell week-to-week,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “If strong demand continues, retail fuel prices could increase in the coming weeks. The switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline is also underway, and that tends to drive gas prices up by about 5 to 15 cents more per gallon.”
The highest price of gasoline was in the Texarkana region, where the average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline was $3.08. The lowest average price was in Hot Springs at $2.95.
Arkansas has the third lowest gas prices in the country behind Mississippi and Oklahoma, which are $2.99 and $3.01, respectively. The highest gas price is in California, where motorists pay an average of $4.83 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.