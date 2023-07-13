(The Center Square) - Arkansas drivers are paying an average of four cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gas this week, according to AAA.
The average cost is $3.14, which is $1.09 less than the prices at the same time last year.
Motorists in West Memphis are seeing the lowest gasoline costs at $3.02 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas. Gas prices in the Texarkana and Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers regions are the highest in the state at $3.26 a gallon.
Increases in crude oil prices are partly to blame, according to AAA.
“Gulf Coast refining output sank to 90% last week playing a part in the pump price increase,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “As refiners come back online, the spike in prices in some markets should ease.”
The higher crude oil costs are also causing upticks in national gas prices, which is now $3.55 a gallon, two cents higher than last week.
Gasoline prices in Arkansas are the fifth lowest in the country. Mississippi drivers pay an average of $2.99 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas. Tennessee and Alabama are tied for the second lowest prices at $3.10 a gallon. Louisiana gas prices are $3.11.