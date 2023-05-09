(The Center Square) - Nearly 45,000 Medicaid recipients receiving pandemic-related Medicaid benefits were removed from Arkansas' rolls as of April 30, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
More than 35,000 of the cases were closed because the renewal form was not returned, according to the DHS. Another 2,300 recipients requested case closure. The other cases were closed because the client did not return the requested information, the household income was above the limit or the client could not be located.
The DHS estimated in a February report that more than 422,000 individuals could be ineligible for benefits once the public health emergency ended.
States were given additional federal funds for extending their Medicaid rolls during the public health emergency, Keith Metz, deputy chief of communications for DHS, said in an email to The Center Square.
"Arkansas, like all states, received an enhanced 6.2 percent in federal Medicaid matching funds rate from March 2020 to March 31, 2023, and then it dropped to 5 percent," Metz said. "To get this enhanced federal funding, states agreed to provide continuous eligibility coverage during the Public Health Emergency."
DHS closed more than 28,000 cases of recipients receiving regular benefits, according to the data.
The state had the highest number of Medicaid recipients ever at the end of February-- 1,152,896, according to DHS. As of May 1, 1,066,541 Arkansas residents are on Medicaid, about a third of the state's 3 million population.
The state spent $7.4 billion on Medicaid in fiscal year 2021, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The amount does not include administrative costs.
Neighboring states with similar populations spent less than Arkansas on Medicaid. Mississippi, with just under 3 million in population, spent nearly $5.8 billion on Medicare in the same year, according to the report. Oklahoma, with a population of almost 4 million, spent just over $5.8 billion.
An analysis by Opportunity Arkansas blamed the rise in Medicaid spending for an increase in state expenditures.
Government spending grew from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.8 billion in 2020, according to the analysis prepared by economist Hayden Dublois. Medicaid spending grew from $1.6 billion to $7.5 billion.
Opportunity Arkansas founder and CEO Nicholas Horton said he believed the ending pandemic health emergency would not solve what he sees as a problem with Medicaid.
"The program was spiraling out of control well before COVID because of the expansion through Obamacare that we chose to opt into," Horton said.
Arkansas' Medicaid enrollment grew by 87.5% from when the Health Insurance Marketplaces opened in 2013 to January 2023, according to Medicaid.gov. The national Medicaid rolls grew by 62.1%.