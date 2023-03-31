(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon as a large tornado plowed through the Little Rock area, leaving thousands without power and destroying homes.
The declaration releases $250,000 from the governor's Disaster Response and Recovery Fund, according to the proclamation.
Early reports from local media indicate flattened houses and vehicles overturned. A tornado was confirmed in Jacksonville, which is just over 15 miles from Little Rock, according to THV11. About 600 injuries were reported by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services in Little Rock, the station reported.
Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were still in effect for some parts of the state nearly two hours after the tornado hit the Little Rock area, according to the National Weather Service.