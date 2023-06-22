(The Center Square) - The average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline held steady this week at $3.14, according to AAA.
The price is $1.36 less than last year.
“Demand for fuel remains very strong as the Independence Day holiday period draws near, "said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "With more pressure on demand and higher crude oil prices, gas prices may be poised to climb.”
Crude oil prices are above $70 a barrel. An increase in the interest rate and inflation could also impact gas prices, according to AAA.
On average, motorists in the Texarkana area are paying the most for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Arkansas at $3.20. Fueling up in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area will cost drivers the least at $3.09 a gallon.
Arkansas' gas prices are well below the national average of $3.58 a gallon and are the third lowest in the country. Mississippi has the cheapest gas on average at $3.01 a gallon, followed by Louisiana, where the cost is $3.12, according to AAA.
California continues to have the highest gas prices at an average of $4.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.