(The Center Square) - A bill that would reduce Arkansas' income tax from 4.9% to 4.7% was approved by a House committee on Tuesday after receiving approval from the Senate on Monday.
The House of Representatives is slated to consider Senate Bill 549 on Wednesday.
The bill, which would also reduce the state's corporate income tax from 5.3% to 5.1%, was filed last Thursday, the same day Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the proposed tax cuts.
The cuts would return $100 million to the taxpayers, according to Alexa Henning, communications director for the governor. The corporate income taxes would be cut by $24 million.
Senate Bill 549 would be retroactive and take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
"Because it is retroactive, it will have an immediate impact on everyone's paycheck that makes above $24,300", said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, during the House Taxation and Revenue Committee meeting on Tuesday. "It will trigger a change in withholding taxes."
No one spoke for or against the bill at the committee meeting, which passed with a unanimous voice vote.
The bill passed the Senate on Monday with 30 "yes" votes. Four Democrats voted "present," and one member did not vote.
Lawmakers have a full slate of bills to consider over the next two days as they wind down the 2023 legislative session, hoping to finish by Friday.