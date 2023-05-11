(The Center Square) - Arkansas' gas prices declined a nickel for the second week in a row, according to AAA.
The average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline is $3.12, well below the national average of $3.54. National gas prices dropped three cents from last week, and like Arkansas, prices are down 87 cents from this time last year.
Crude prices remain at around $70 a barrel, keeping costs down for now, according to AAA.
“With the Memorial Day holiday just around the corner, the good news for many drivers is gas prices have come down recently,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “However the holiday weekend expected to be very busy and prices at the pump may start to rise, though they will be much cheaper than at this same time last year.”
Also concerning to the energy industry are the rising interest rates and inflation, according to AAA.
Motorists in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers are seeing the highest prices at the pump-an average of $3.16 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The cheapest gas is in the Jonesboro area, where the average cost is $3.02.
Arkansas' gas prices are the fifth lowest in the country, behind four of the Natural state's neighbors. Mississippi has the lowest gas in the nation, with an average cost of $2.99 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas. Louisiana, Texas and Alabama are tied for third place at $3.09 a gallon.
California continues to have the highest gas prices at $4.81 a gallon.