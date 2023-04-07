(The Center Square) - Arkansas' congressional delegation joined with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in asking President Joe Biden to reimburse the state 100% for initial tornado cleanup expenses.
Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties were devastated by the strong storms that swept through the state on March 31, killing at least five people.
Sanders asked the Biden administration to cover 100% of cleanup efforts in the first 30 days after the storms.
“I’ve been across our state since Friday, surveying damage, meeting with survivors, and discussing recovery efforts with local leaders, emergency personnel, and volunteers. It’s clear that the cost to clean up the damage those storms created will be substantial,” Sanders said in a statement.
The three affected counties are facing substantial losses among homes, businesses and essential infrastructural, the state's Congressional delegation told the Biden administration in a letter.
“While we are grateful for the support provided by our local first responders, county and state emergency management agencies, FEMA, and the White House, additional federal assistance is needed to help our communities recover,” members wrote.
The Biden administration approved Sanders' request to declare the three counties major disaster areas, which makes them available for federal assistance. The governor has also extended the state tax filing deadline for residents of the counties until July 31.
Today is a Day of Prayer for those affected by the March 31 tornadoes per a proclamation issued by Sanders on Thursday.