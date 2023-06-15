(The Center Square) - Arkansas motorists are paying a little more at the pump this week, according to AAA.
“Many spots around the Natural State are noticing slightly higher prices from last week,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “But price trends may reverse as crude oil prices fell below $70 a barrel earlier this week.”
Gas prices vary around the state. The overall average for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline is $3.14, up three cents from last week but down $1.40 compared to last year's prices.
Motorists in the Jonesboro and Little Rock-North Little Rock areas pay $3.09 a gallon. Jonesboro residents an average of $3.21 a gallon.
The rise in gas prices is due to Saudi Arabia's announcement that it will cut production in July.
National gas prices also jumped three cents this week to $3.59 a gallon. Arkansas is tied for third with Texas for the lowest gas prices in the country. On average, Mississippi drivers are paying the least at the pump, at $3.01. Gas is a penny cheaper in Louisiana at $3.13 for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline.
California continues to lead the U.S. in high gas prices at an average of $4.88 for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline.