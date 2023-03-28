(The Center Square) – While Arkansans pay some of the highest relative taxes in the country, the quality of government services they receive is ranked lower than 88% of the nation, a recent report concludes.
Ranked 47th in the nation by personal finance website WalletHub, Arkansas has once again been named one of the worst states in the U.S for taxpayer return on investment. The new ranking is two spots lower than the state's rank of 45th last year, indicating a decline in value of state services when compared nationally.
Each year, WalletHub measures up government services offered in each of the 50 states, looking specifically at what each is doing in education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure & pollution. Each state is ranked and scored based on these qualifiers, which is then compared to tax burdens paid (taking into account taxation differences of each state) by their residents.
Wallethub's reports indicate that Arkansas dropped two ranks for economy, health and safety since 2022. Previously ranked 47th for safety, 39th in healthcare, and 36 for economic factors, Arkansas now sits at 49th, 41st, and 38th in these categories, respectively.
Wallethub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said Arkansas's lowered ranking is attributed to the state "lacking quality services, especially in terms of healthcare and safety" despite average residents paying over $5,000 on average in taxes annually.
"The low health ranking was determined by low average life expectancy, a high infant mortality rate and overall low quality healthcare," Gonzalez told The Center Square. "Its high violent and property crime rates and the large number of traffic fatalities are what made the state rank second worst in the country for safety. The economic factors that contributed to Arkansas' low ranking include the low median annual household income and its high poverty rate."
Gonzalez said the low value of Arkansas's government services "reflects poorly" on the overall quality for residents in the state. "Its residents are struggling financially and in most cases are unable to receive proper health care," Gonzalez added. "Plus, Arkansas does not seem to be a safe place to live in. To improve its overall ranking, the state would need to seriously increase the quality of the government services provided. It should especially be able to offer its residents quality healthcare as well as ensure the safety of its communities."
Arkansas's No. 4 Worst Taxpayer ROI ranking puts the state ahead of only three other states – New Mexico, Hawaii and California. States with the best taxpayer ROI in 2023, according to the report, were New Hampshire, Florida, Alaska, South Dakota, and Texas.