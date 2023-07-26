(The Center Square) - Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery died Wednesday morning, according to multiple news releases from state officials.
Lowery took office in January after serving five terms in the House of Representatives.
"To those who knew Mark, it was no surprise that he threw his hat into the ring and ran for the statehouse in 2012 – and it was even less of a surprise that in his decade-long tenure as a State Representative, he brought about several major reforms to Arkansas’ education system," said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "In his run for State Treasurer last year, he promised to extend that record of public stewardship to Arkansas’ state finances."
Lowery, who was 66 years old, announced Tuesday his resignation from his post effective Sept. 30, according to a report from KARK. Stephen Bright, Lowery's chief of staff, was appointed to serve as interim treasurer.
Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge called Lowery a "dear friend."
"I will miss seeing his smiling face and hearing his words of encouragement," Rutledge said. "We always enjoyed Mark’s good-natured company at political gatherings and Christmas receptions in our home. Arkansans have been blessed by his service to our great State."
Sanders did not indicate when she would name a successor.