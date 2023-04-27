(The Center Square) - Arkansas gas prices dropped three cents since last week thanks to a decline in crude oil prices, according to AAA.
The average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in the Natural state is $3.22, which is 52 cents less than the gas prices at the same time last year.
“After climbing to its highest point in nearly five months last week, the statewide gas price average has receded slightly,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Crude oil prices have dipped after climbing above $80 per barrel earlier this month. While retail gas prices are down from last week, fluctuations remain possible, and prices could rebound as what’s expected to be a very busy summer driving season is just around the corner.”
The highest gas prices are in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, where motorists pay an average of $3.31 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas. Arkansas drivers in Jonesboro can find gas for $3.13 per gallon, the cheapest in the state.
Arkansas gas prices remain below the national average of $3.64. National prices also dropped this week and are 50 cents less than last year, according to AAA.
The state is tied with Louisiana for the second lowest gas prices in the country. Mississippi has the lowest gas prices in the U.S. at $3.12 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas.