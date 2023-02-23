(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Senate passed the LEARNS bill Thursday, but not before Democrats and Republicans questioned how fast the bill was moving through the Legislature.
ARKANSAS LEARNS raises starting teacher salary to $50,000 a year but does away with the teacher salary schedule, a move that some said could mean veteran teachers would make just a few thousand dollars more than new teachers.
The bill also creates "Educational Freedom Accounts" that would give parents "universal choice" as to where they want to send their children to school. The accounts would be available to all parents by the 2025-2026 school year, according to the bill.
Both parties praised and questioned the bill.
"There's a lot of items in this bill that I not only feel OK about, but I genuinely love," said Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock. "Teacher pay. Paid maternity leave. Strengthening early childhood education. Transportation. The focus on literacy."
But Tucker and other Democrats are concerned about other parts of the bill, particularly the "Education Freedom Accounts."
Republicans have also asked for amendments to the bill. Sen. Breanne Davis, R- Russellville, said the amendments would be added in the House.
Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, asked for more time, saying he had "multiple, multiple issues" that needed an amendment.
"Even if you agreed with every policy decision that's within this, you need to hold it up," Hickey said. "I don't care if it's for five days or whatever, just so we can get the amendment put on in the Senate and then send it down to the House."
Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, said he was concerned about the spending attached to the bill.
"All this new money, counting on growth, all those things, those concern me," King said. "And this is across the board. This is across the board in Medicaid. It's across the board in corrections in an economic time when I don't think things are going well."
A fiscal impact statement prepared by the Arkansas Department of Education shows the bill would cost $298 million in the first year, with $150 million being new money. The increase in teachers' salaries would make up $180 million of the cost each year.
"We're working through appropriations now," said Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, who co-chairs the Joint Budget Committee. "I think they've anticipated this program will have a $300 million spend."
Dismang said that how much money would be needed for the Educational Savings Accounts in the future is unknown.
"There's not enough information out there to know exactly what the acceptance is going to be, what private schools are even going to want to participate with the new requirements," Dismang said. "The expectation is we will cap that through appropriations. We do have a backstop, a reassurance that if we (go) through rough times that those dollars are there to back us up, and it doesn't give us the right to access those funds unless that boundary occurs."
The bill passed mostly along party lines, with Hickey casting the only "no vote" from the Republicans. King voted present on the bill. Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, who also questioned the timeliness of the bill, and Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, did not vote.
The bill moves to the House, where it will be considered by the Education Committee.