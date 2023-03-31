(The Center Square) - The Arkansas House of Representatives agreed to allow the state to apply for a waiver to increase the asset limits for food stamps.
The federal asset limit for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is $2,750, or $4,250 if an elderly or disabled person resides in the home.
Senate Bill 306 would allow Arkansas to ask the federal government for a waiver to set the limit at $6,000. It passed the Senate last week by a vote of 21-9, with five senators voting "present."
The bill divided Republicans.
"I'll just tell you this is not a left or right issue," said Sen. Jonathan Dismang R-Beebe, the bill's sponsor. "This is a 'do right' issue."
The bill does not address work requirements for recipients as having a job is already required for beneficiaries. SNAP recipients between the ages of 18 and 50 who go through three months without a job lose their eligibility for 18 months.
Nicholas Horton, founder, and CEO of Opportunity Arkansas disagrees with the bill.
"In other words, instead of paying for their own groceries, Arkansans who have $6,000 in cash could keep getting their food stamps, letting taxpayers instead continue to foot the bill while they stockpile cash–even though $6,000 is enough to buy nearly a year and a half of groceries for a single mom," Horton said.
More than $840 million in SNAP benefits were paid to 510,041 Arkansas residents in fiscal year 2021, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Human Services. SNAP benefits are paid by the federal government. Horton said that doesn't mean raising the income limit would not impact the state.
"Yes, food stamp benefits are financed by federal taxpayers, but every single Arkansas taxpayer is also a federal taxpayer," Horton said. "Further, his claim is simply inaccurate because Arkansas taxpayers directly finance a significant portion of the administrative costs of food stamps."
The bill may face scrutiny from Gov. Sarah Sanders.
"We oppose expanding welfare and trapping more people in lifetime dependency that is paid for by the labor of hardworking taxpayers, Sanders' spokesperson Alexa Henning told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.