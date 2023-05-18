(The Center Square) - Arkansas gas prices dropped $1.01 when compared to the same time last year, according to AAA.
A regular unleaded gallon of gasoline costs $3.10, two cents less than last week.
Crude oil prices continue to hover at about $70 per barrel, which is keeping costs down at the pump, according to AAA. The lower gas prices are just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, when more than 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel.
“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”
Arkansas motorists can find the lowest gas prices in the Jonesboro area, where the average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.01, according to AAA. The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Fort Smith and Texarkana areas have the highest gas prices at $3.14 a gallon.
The Natural state's pump prices are the fifth lowest in the country, with three neighboring states having lower prices. Mississippi has the lowest gas prices in the country at $2.98 per gallon of regular unleaded. Texas and Louisiana are tied for second at $3.08 a gallon. Alabama has the fourth lowest gas prices at $3.09.
California continues to have the highest gas prices in the country at $4.79.