(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers approved a $6.2 billion budget Friday as they ended the 2023 Legislative session.
The Revenue Stabilization Act outlines the state's spending for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024.
"The biggest increases in funding are directed to the public school fund and the Division of Correction," according to a news release from the House of Representatives. "The budget also includes $31.7 million for Educational Freedom Accounts."
The Educational Freedom Accounts are part of the LEARNS Act signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders last month. The LEARNS Act also raises teacher salaries to a minimum of $50,000.
The spending for fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, is expected to be $6,024,329,476, according to Arkansas Senate spokesman John Reed.
The House passed the RSA by a vote of 92-0, with three Republicans voting "present." Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, cast the lone "no" vote in the Senate.
"This session has not been anything but more government, more spending, more programs, more of everything," King said before Friday's vote. "You cannot spend more money and have less freedom."
Lawmakers passed a flurry of bills during the session's final week.
Senate Bill 549 reduces the state's income tax from 4.9% to 4.7%. The bill is retroactive to January 1, 2023. Taxpayers will save $100 million, lawmakers said.
The state's corporate taxes will decrease from 5.3% to 5.1%, saving corporations about $24 million.
A criminal justice reform package was also passed on Friday. Senate Bill 495 would require inmates to serve 100% of their sentence behind bars for offenses including murder, rape and aggravated robbery. Another list of crimes, including kidnapping, sexual extortion and violation of the state's abortion laws, would require anyone convicted to serve 85% of their sentence.
The bill passed along party lines in both Houses, with Democrats speaking out against it.
“Arkansas already locks people up at higher rates than most counties," Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said. "If we have not invested in education, literacy, and mental healthcare, the problem will never change. We are ignoring that there are people who leave prison and live law-abiding lives.”
A constitutional amendment that would change how state lottery funds are distributed was approved by lawmakers. House Joint Resolution 1006 will allow voters to decide if they want lottery-funded scholarships for students that attend the state's vocational schools. The amendment will appear on the November 2024 ballot.