(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a tax cut proposal that reduces personal income taxes by $100 million.
The corporate income tax would be reduced by $24 million, according to Alexa Henning, communications director for the governor.
"This covers roughly 1.1 million middle-income Arkansans and will be retroactive," Henning said.
The cut would take the state's personal tax rate from 4.95 to 4.7%, according to a Twitter post from Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle.
If approved by lawmakers and signed by Sanders, it would be the second income tax cut for Arkansans in less than a year.
Last August, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill rolling back the state income tax rate to 4.9%, the lowest rate in Arkansas history. The state first enacted an income tax in 1929 at a rate of 5%.