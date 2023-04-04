(The Center Square) - A bill that would require criminals to serve 100% of their sentences for some violent offenses and also create a recidivism task force is now in the hands of the House of Representatives.
Senate Bill 495 passed the Senate Monday by a vote of 29-5, with one member voting present.
It would require inmates to serve 100% of their sentence behind bars for offenses including murder, rape and aggravated robbery. Another list of crimes, including kidnapping, sexual extortion and violation of the state's abortion laws, would require anyone convicted to serve 85% of their sentence.
The bill could also allow imprisoned parents to serve closer to their children and give incarcerated mothers more time with their newborns. Another provision of the 131-page bill would allow for establishing specialty courts, including ones for drug offenders and the mentally ill.
Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, the bill's Senate sponsor, said it is needed to alleviate the state's crime problem.
"Right now our state is experiencing chaos," Gilmore said. "And this bill will bring order to that chaos."
Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said he supported parts of the bill.
"But I think it's fair to wonder if this bill will actually make us safer or not," Tucker said.
Tucker said the state already has an incarceration rate higher than China, Cuba and Iran combined. And inmates are incarcerated for longer periods of time when compared to other states.
Arkansans are incarcerated an average of 31 months on drug convictions, while the average sentence in Alabama and Missouri is 12 months, Tucker said.
The bill also creates a 19-member Legislative Recidivism Task Force that will study how to keep inmates from returning to prison.
The Senate approved the measure less than a week after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced it.
"Releasing unreformed and unrepentant violent criminals for no reason other than a lack of space in our prisons is not compassionate," Sanders said. "It's foolish, it's dangerous, and under my leadership, it will end."