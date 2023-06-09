(The Center Square) - Arkansas removed 68,838 more people from Medicaid in May who were receiving pandemic-related benefits, the Department of Human Services reported.
DHS has been examining its Medicaid roster to update its rolls after President Joe Biden ended the public health emergency, which kept a continuous enrollment requirement in place and prevented the department from removing people who were no longer ineligible.
In April, DHS removed close to 45,000 Medicaid recipients.
Throughout May, 39,848 cases were renewed. Of those removed from Medicaid, 31,754 were disenrolled after failing to return the renewal form and another 9,900 were removed after failing to return requested information.
“For beneficiaries who receive renewal packets via mail, they are sent multiple notices before being disenrolled – first asking them to provide necessary information for their redetermination, and later advising them that their case is going to close if they are found to be ineligible or if they do not respond,” DHS said.
Additionally, 8,287 people were removed from the rolls due to their household income exceeding the limit for Medicaid benefits. Another 6,412 people requested their cases be closed, and 3,093 were disenrolled after DHS could not locate them.
More than 29,000 beneficiaries had their cases renewed in May through an automated process that “passively” checks data instead of actively requiring new information from the recipients, according to DHS.
Arkansas has received criticism for its Medicaid spending. A report from Opportunity Arkansas found state government spending grew from $10.7 billion to $27.8 billion in 2020 alone, with Medicaid spending ballooning from $1.6 billion to $7.5 billion.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on DHS earlier this year to implement a work requirement for non-disabled adults who receive benefits under the Medicaid expansion program called Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me, or ARHOME.
At the time, ARHOME provided coverage for over 300,000 adults. Over 29,400 of the people disenrolled from Medicaid last month were under the ARHOME program, according to DHS.
The state needs approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services before the work requirement can take effect, which likely would not be until January 2024.