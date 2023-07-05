(The Center Square) – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointment of Brandon Adams to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Wednesday.
He replaces Bobby Martin, who was appointed to the commission in 2016 by then-governor Asa Hutchinson. His term expired this year. Adams' term will expire in 2030.
Adams' family has spent decades developing hunting and fishing properties in Lone Oak and Jefferson counties which they still own.
“To say that being appointed to this commission is a dream come true would be wrong because in my wildest dreams I would have never expected to stand here today. Having said that, this has to be one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Adams.
Sanders said promoting Arkansas' outdoor economy is one of her top priorities, and she knows Adams shares that commitment.
“Brandon Adams, our newest commissioner and somebody I’m very excited to announce today will be taking that position," Sanders said. “He loves his family. He absolutely cares and loves his family in a way that I hope everybody gets to experience. He cares about our state. He wants to see Arkansas succeed in every area. And he loves the outdoors and he loves the idea of making sure that every single Arkansan has access to the great resources that we have right here in our backyard.”
Adams grew up in Conway and lived there for 37 years before moving to Jonesboro, where he lived for nine years. He now lives in Fayetteville with his family.
Sanders announced Adams' appointment at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock, where outgoing commissioner Bobby Martin also made remarks.
“My time doing this is among the richest I’ve ever spent," said Martin. He said Adams is joining the commission at a “challenging” but “fitting” time.
“Living in the state of Arkansas is a huge blessing,” Martin said. “Having the opportunity to serve the state as I’ve had over the past seven years is an even greater blessing.”
Speaking about his predecessor, Adams said he knew he had big shoes to fill.
“If I can be half the commissioner that Bobby Martin has been then I will consider myself a success. He will be one tough act to follow,” said Adams.