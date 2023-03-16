(The Center Square) - Gas prices in Arkansas dropped two cents this week and are down 81 cents from the same time last year, according to AAA.
The average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.07. The cheapest gas in the state is in the Texarkana region at $2.98 a gallon. A gallon costs slightly more in Texarkana at $3.10 a gallon.
The low prices may be here to stay as crude oil prices are declining, according to AAA. Prices are in the mid $60s per barrel but had been over $80 a barrel just last week.
“If crude oil prices keep falling, retail gas prices will likely drop,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “However, we’ll have to wait and see how much impact cheaper crude prices could have as the switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline is taking place.”
Arkansas gas prices are the fifth cheapest in the country, but four of the Natural State's neighbors are cheaper. Mississippi has the cheapest gas in the country at $3.00 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas. Oklahoma prices are $3.03 a gallon, with Missouri and Texas rounding out the top five at $3.05 and $3.07.
California leads the country in high gas prices at $4.88 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas.