(The Center Square) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ latest appointee to the Arkansas State Board of Education is a former early childhood educator who helped support one of the Arkansas LEARNS working groups during its development.
Leigh Keener said one of her priorities while serving on the board will be to ensure access to high-quality early learning for every child in the state.
“I want to guide policy that supports early learning, and I promise to do that with three deeply held beliefs in mind," Keener said. "First and foremost, families are the first and most influential educators in any child’s life. Secondly, early learning should be based on the science of child development. And third, children’s learning happens in two critical ways: one, in the active and playful discovery of their environment and, two, in the meaningful interactions between their caregivers and their peers."
Keener spent two decades as an early childhood specialist in Little Rock and served on the Little Rock School District Board, according to Sanders. She earned her certificate in early education leadership from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education two years ago.
“Though she’ll be out of the classroom in her new role on the Board of Education, Leigh brings both the local knowledge and the national perspective that we need, especially as our state enters a new era with Arkansas LEARNS,” Sanders said. “Alongside Ken Bragg, whom I appointed to the board last month, Leigh will help us implement all the amazing changes LEARNS has made for our schools and our students."
Keener said her appointment comes at an “important and exciting time” with the implementation of Arkansas LEARNS.
“I deeply believe that high-quality early learning is the most effective way to see lasting change in Arkansas’ education,” said Keener. “As a board, we will drive policy to support the development of this critical workforce, support directors in their efforts to offer competitive salaries, and support families by helping to increase their access to high-quality, affordable options in their area.
Keener is no stranger to Sanders. The two met over 20 years ago and their families remain close to this day, the governor said.
“Leigh isn’t here because she’s one of my best friends. She’s here because she’s one of our state’s best experts in education,” said Sanders.