(The Center Square) - Arkansas voters rejected an amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. 

The measure received 56% of the "no" votes, while just 43% said "yes." 

Voters also rejected a measure allowing lawmakers to call a special session. Current law only allows the governor to call for a special session. 

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Breanne Davis, gave the Legislature two ways to call for a special session. The Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tem could issue a joint resolution, or two-thirds of both the Senate and the House could agree to a proclamation. Lawmakers would set a specific agenda, just like the governor does, according to the resolution. 

Opponents said the measure could have created a full-time Legislature. The measure was opposed by nearly 61% of the voters. 

Voters also rejected a measure that would have required 60% approval of ballot amendments instead of a simple majority. 

Fifty-nine percent of voters rejected the amendment, while nearly 41% voted "yes."

Also defeated was an amendment that would create an Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. If approved, the amendment would have provided "that government may never burden a person's freedom of religion except in the rare circumstance that the government demonstrates that application of the burden to the person is in furtherance of a compelling government interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling government interest."

The issue was narrowly defeated with 50.4% voting against it and 49.56% voting "yes."

Associate Editor

Kim Jarrett's career spans over 30 years with stops in radio, print and television. She has won awards from both the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.