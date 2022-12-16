(The Center Square) - Arkansas' unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in November up from 3.6% in October, according to a news release from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
The rate matches the national percentage, which held steady in November at 3.7%.
The number of jobs also increased by 18,000 in November when compared to November 2021. Manufacturing jobs increased by 4,600, and the educational and health services industry added 4,300 jobs. The state also added 3,900 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industries, mostly in accommodation and food services, according to DWS.
"Compared to November 2021, there are still 14,947 more employed in the state," said Susan Price, DWS program operations manager.
The number of jobs decreased in November when compared to October. Of the 5,400 jobs lost, 2,500 were in the leisure and hospitality industries. Food services accounted for 1,600 of the jobs lost.
Other industries with big losses include manufacturing, with 2,100, and business and professional services, with a 1,500 decline in the number of jobs.
Two industries gained more than 1,000 jobs in November. The trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities industry saw an increase of 1,300. Jobs in the educational and health services industry rose by 1,000 month-to-month, according to DWS.