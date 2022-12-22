(The Center Square) - The weather is not the only thing cooling off in Arkansas this holiday season.
Gas prices have cooled to $2.68 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA. The price dropped seven cents from last week’s total and is even cheaper compared to last year.
“Arkansas drivers filling up for holiday road trips will be met with prices about a quarter cheaper per gallon than that year,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “AAA recommends drivers assess the weather along their route before heading out and that their vehicle is well-maintained with a well-stocked emergency roadside kit.”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook as temperatures are expected to plunge into single digits with wind chills as low as -9 degrees.
Residents in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers communities are paying the least for a gallon of gas at $2.59. Gas prices are highest in the West Memphis area, where a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline will cost you $2.70, according to AAA.
Arkansas has the third lowest gas price in the country, behind Texas at $2.62 and Oklahoma at $2.67. California residents are still paying the most for gas at an average of $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.
Gas prices may not continue to cool off as crude oil prices are rising, according to AAA.