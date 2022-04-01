(The Center Square) – The Arkansas Supreme Court granted a motion Friday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to stay a lower court's ruling that tossed out four voting laws approved last year by the Legislature.
Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen tossed the laws earlier this month that would have required voter identification for absentee ballots, banned loitering near polling places and changed the time absentee ballots must be submitted.
Rutledge filed a motion asking the Arkansas Supreme Court for a stay and expedited consideration.
"Absentee ballots are finalized and ready to be mailed – and, indeed, must be mailed by next week – and in-person voting begins in mere weeks," Rutledge said in her motion. "It is common sense that courts ought not change the rules on the eve of an election due to the ensuing chaos and confusion. Yet Judge Griffen did just that."
The Arkansas Supreme Court did not issue any commentary with the motion to stay the decision.