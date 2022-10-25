(The Center Square) - Math and reading scores dropped among Arkansas students after the pandemic, new data shows.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows drops in scores across the country for fourth and eighth grade students.
Math and reading assessments are administered every two years, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the scheduled 2021 assessments until this year, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.
In general, most scores fell about a percentage point in Arkansas in all categories assessed.
Math scores for fourth graders fell to 45%, down from 46%, the data shows. Nationally, math scores among this age group also fell a percentage point from 48% to 47%.
That trend was observed nearly across the board for Arkansas. Eighth grade math scores fell from 54% to 53% from 2019 to 2022. Reading scores for fourth graders dropped to 42%, down from 43%, and reading scores among eighth graders dropped slightly less than a percentage point to 51%.
"Arkansas' scores, as well as those from other states, reflect the extensive impact of the pandemic on student learning," said Johnny Key, Secretary for the Arkansas Department of Education. "We will continue to assist schools in providing additional supports to students to offset learning gaps that occurred as a result of the pandemic."
Arkansas' Department of Education called the declines observed within the state not "statistically significant" compared to the national scores.
The tests were taken by a random sample of 3,500 public fourth graders and 3,600 eighth graders from 176 Arkansas public schools.
National data shows the largest score declines in NAEP math for fourth and eighth graders since the first assessments in 1990, according to the Nation's Report Card website.
Arkansas schools returned to in-person instruction in August 2020 after statewide school closures in March. Some states were much slower to return to in-person instruction. In California, about half of its schools had returned to in-person instruction a year after Arkansas had reopened its schools.