(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Senate Revenue and Tax Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would slash individual and corporate income taxes.
Senate Bill 1 reduces the state's top income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%. The cuts are retroactive to January 2022. The corporate tax rate would be cut from 5.9% to 5.3%.
The cuts were approved by lawmakers in a December 2021 special session and this bill would accelerate the cuts, according to Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, who presented the bill to the committee.
The bill adds a new one-time $150 tax credit to taxpayers making less than $87,000. Also new is a provision that aligns the state with federal depreciation rates.
Lawmakers are deciding the cuts in a special session called by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to determine how to spend a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year 2022.
Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, questioned if the state's funds from the American Rescue Plan Act would be jeopardized if lawmakers used the surplus for tax cuts.
A "tax mandate" included in ARPA bans states that accepted funding from the COVID-relief package from reducing taxes. Several states have protested that mandate. A federal appellate court ruled in May that Arizona could challenge the mandate.
"Based upon the information that we have, even if the tax mandate, as it's called in the ARPA bill and in the litigation, is finally upheld, we are going to continue to take the position and we feel confident in saying that we are not utilizing ARPA funds improperly that would subject the state to recoupment," said Paul Gehring, assistant commissioner for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
The bill was also challenged by Bruno Showers, senior policy analyst at Arkansas Advocate for Children and Families. He told lawmakers he thought the tax cuts should not be retroactive.
"The way you wrote the tax cuts into law (in December) ensured that if state revenues failed to meet state budgeting needs between now and 2025, the tax cuts would freeze in place wherever they were at the point," Showers said. "If you make them retroactive, we'll lose that important protection for our state budget."
Dr. Syard Evans, CEO of the Arkansas Support Network, asked lawmakers to first consider the service industry for individuals in need before tax cuts.
"Disability services in Arkansas, home and community based disability services specifically, have lost our capacity to be competitive and hire the direct support professional work force necessary to support Arkansans with disabilities who qualify for those services," Evans said. The program has been underfunded for 10 years, she said.
The committee voted to advance the bill to the full Senate. Ingram cast the sole "no" vote.