(The Center Square) - A gallon of regular unleaded gas will cost Arkansas residents $2.75 on average, an amount not seen since May 2021.
Arkansas gas prices have dropped for five consecutive weeks. Thursday's price was 12 cents lower than last week and 19 cents lower than the prior week, according to AAA.
The cheapest gas in the state is in the Jonesboro area, where a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $2.63. The largest drop in price from last week was in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area, where prices plummeted from $2.82 cents to $2.65 cents, a 17-cent difference.
The state's fuel price is the third lowest in the nation behind bordering states Texas and Oklahoma, where the price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas was $2.65 and $2.69, respectively.
The national price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.19, 14 cents lower than the $3.33 cost a week ago. California continues to lead in gas prices. Drivers in the Golden State are paying $4.45 for a gallon of gas, according to AAA.
The drop in prices is coming at a good time as the holidays are quickly approaching. About 102 million Americans are expected to travel by car during the holidays, according to AAA.
"Falling gas prices may encourage even more people to travel to celebrate the year-end holidays," said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria.
The drop in gas prices is an anomaly as oil prices are creeping higher. That could mean gas prices will also go up soon, according to AAA.