(The Center Square) - Arkansas has been able to positively transform its fiscal health, being one of only a handful of states in the nation to have a reported taxpayer surplus going into the fiscal year for 2022, a new report indicates.
But federal funding reductions and stock markets declines could cause the state's financial condition to dip back in the red, according to the nonprofit watchdog Truth in Accounting.
TIA's annual report, released Tuesday, analyzes budgeting audit data from all 50 states for fiscal year 2021. Arkansas ranked 17th in the nation in terms of its financial responsibility. According to the report, Arkansas boasted $10.5 billion in funds available for FY2021 and could pay all of its bills, totaling $9.4 billion. The outcome gave the state a $1.1 billion surplus, which equates to about $1,300 per taxpayer.
Analysts said the state's better standing from 2020 to 2021 is likely due to the influx of federal financial stimulus money received to support the state during the pandemic and reported pension investment returns from 2021.
These gains in available funds successfully flipped Arkansas from being a reported "Sinkhole State," or state with a deficit at the end of its fiscal year, to a "Sunshine State," or state with a surplus after all expenses are paid. Arkansas was one of only 19 states with a surplus at the end of FY2021.
"While it appeared that Arkansas bettered its standing from 2020…the data can be deceiving," the report states. "Investment values should be considered temporary as financial markets are volatile. Recorded gains may not have been realized through the actual sale of the investments. Covid funds are also temporary and most likely will not be renewed."
With all these factors considered, TIA still gave Arkansas a "B" ranking.
TIA expects that Arkansas's fiscal standing will likely drop during the next reporting cycle because of the fall in stock market investments and with discontinuation of federal COVID-19 relief funds.
"The situation could worsen further if the Arkansas legislature assumes there are extra funds available and spends money based on transitory increases," the report added. "If that happens, then most likely the state will become a Sinkhole State again."