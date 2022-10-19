(The Center Square) — The Revenue Services Division of Arkansas requested $1.4 billion in appropriations from the Legislature for fiscal year 2024 and 2025.
The Joint Budget Committee approved the majority of the agency’s requests Tuesday with two exceptions: It reduced the amounts appropriated for motor fuel refunds from $20 million to $10 million and reduced the miscellaneous tax refund appropriation from $260 million to $175 million for fiscal year 2025.
Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, questioned the original amount the agency requested for miscellaneous tax refunds.
"Historically, the most that you’ve ever given out was actually in 2021 which was $127 million," said Cavenaugh. "Why do we need such an overpreparation? Are we expecting to give out that much [in] refunds?"
A representative with the Department of Finance and Administration said they didn’t know how much money in refunds it would disburse and agreed the amount could be reduced. However, they added 2023 could end up being an anomaly due to retroactive tax decreases passed by the Legislature, which could lead to higher refunds than normal.
Cavenaugh also questioned the initial $20 million allocation request for interstate motor fuel tax refunds.
"The biggest that you’ve given out in ten years is $522,000," Cavenaugh said. "Why do we need $20 million in appropriation if the highest we’ve given out in ten years is half a million?"
DFA Revenue Commissioner Charlie Collins said past trends did indicate the agency didn’t need as much money as it was requesting and called it "low risk" to reduce the amount, which the committee lowered to $10 million.
The division also requested $123 million for fiscal year 2024 in operation costs and $124 million for fiscal year 2025. The request included changes also related to personnel and an increase in overtime appropriations by $455,000, state officials said.