(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
"We had a date certain for which we had to spend the money and that date has come and gone," Larry W. Walther, secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, told the committee. "We cannot commit new CARES money to projects in Arkansas."
Walther said he was not aware of what projects were on the list for the $8 million. DFA's Andy Babbitt told lawmakers he would provide a list of projects to lawmakers. He said he couldn't adequately summarize it because it was in a "varying group of categories."
"I would appreciate knowing that please," said Rep. Joy Springer, D-Little Rock. "Because that could have helped a whole lot of folks."
The Center Square has requested a list of projects.
The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed by into law by President Donald Trump in 2020. The bill included more than $339 billion to state and local governments to help with recovery from economic slowdowns caused by COVID-19.