(The Center Square) – While reserves and funding have remained strong through 2022 for the state's employee benefit plan, Arkansas' State Board of Finance sees several forecasted challenges the agency may face over the next few years for budgeting and funding for state benefits.
Employee Benefits Division Director Jake Bleed led the discussion with the board on Tuesday, updating the state's financial officials on projections while defining how the budgeting process works for the plan.
Bleed told the board that reserves for the plan remain strong and that federal funding provided by the state for COVID-19 reimbursements this year have put the plan in a good financial standing.
"Right now, we're in a very good place," Bleed added. "We recently received an additional transfer of funding from the American Rescue Plan that provided $31 million in reimbursement to the [public school employees] plan. That changed the projections for this calendar year, to instead of having a $1 million deficit, we're now looking at a $20 million surplus."
Bleed said that, while the plan's budget remains solid for the next year, current projections for the state's budgeting and funding process could result in a "significant" $38 million dollar deficit by fiscal year 2025.
"The challenge is going to be three or four years from now," said Bleed. "If you go to 2025…there is a lot of momentum there that we need to get in front of. The challenge will be that when we try to do that, we will have a surplus [at that time] that is still pretty significant. So politically and particularly if we are in an economic hard time, we are going to have a bit of a hard time convincing people we have to raise state revenues or employee costs even if we have enough money in the bank."
Bleed likened the current budgeting concerns for the plan to those the state employees saw in 2013. Bleed said that in 2013, the state plan had a "funding crisis" from the public school funding side, but that legislative measures taken helped to balance the plan upright.
"We stabilized the plan," said Bleed, referring to numbers from 2013 to current. "We got our expenses below our revenues, our reserves climbed, and we were in a good position. That lasted a few years, and then things began to deteriorate as expenses began to exceed those revenues, and we have found ourselves in another crisis."
Bleed explained that to combat these projected issues, the board and financial committees would need to be planning for their next fiscal year approximately 14 months out from the fiscal year's start date since funding for the plan would have to be approved through the general assembly budgeting process.
Additionally at the meeting, the State Board of Finance approved a motion to make changes to the state's formulary plan, which could make changes to state employee's pharmaceutical options.
Bleed said that making changes to the formulary plan is a way the state can help to manage plan expenses.