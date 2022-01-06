(The Center Square) – Arkansas' December net available revenues are up $52.1 million above projections, according to numbers released by the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).
The numbers also show year-to-date gross revenues are up $198.6 million over last year; a 5.4% increase.
December gross general revenues were $719 million, up $114 million over last year, according to the figures. The numbers are 8.6%, or $56.8 million, above predictions.
The figures show a big increase in sales and use tax collections, which are at $1.6 billion year to date, an increase of 11.7% from the same time last year, according to the figures.
December sales and use tax revenues were up $44.9 million or 19.6% above last December's collections. The $274.7 million collected was $13.4 million, or 5.1% above what was predicted for the month, according to the numbers released.
The numbers are good news and builds confidence that the state would meet surplus projections for the end of the year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter.
"Almost every sector of our economy is hitting on all cylinders and that is reflected in the very robust sales tax collections for last month," Hutchinson said. "The sales tax numbers show determined consumer confidence and that is important as we navigated through the (COVID-19) omicron surge."
Corporate income tax revenues also increased by $108.4 million over last year, a 41% increase, according to the DFA. The numbers are up over December of last year by $46.4 million and are $24.7 million above predictions for the month, according to the DFA.