(The Center Square) – Arkansas lawmakers passed what Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the largest state income tax cut in the state’s history Thursday before declining motions to extend the special session to hear an abortion-related bill.
House Bill 1001 and its Senate counterpart would reduce the state income tax rate from 5.9% to 4.9% over the next four years. The rate drops to 5.5% in tax year 2022, 5.3% in tax year 2023, 5.1% in tax year 2024 and 4.9% in tax year 2025, according to the governor’s office.
Arkansans who make less than $24,000 annually also will be eligible for tax credits of up to $60.
Democrats opposed the bills, saying the $500 million cost could be applied to other programs that would help more Arkansas residents.
Hutchinson said in a Twitter post he was grateful for the bills’ passage.
“The fact that there was overwhelming support for the historic tax cut plan today reflects the hard work we all devoted to this tax reduction initiative before the session,” Hutchinson said.
The bill will become effective immediately once signed by the governor.
Lawmakers also passed a bill that amends income tax credits for waste reduction, reuse or recycling equipment that could attract a large steel manufacturer to northeast Arkansas. Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, said the bill allows the state to negotiate incentives that could bring the $3 million mill to the state. The mill would create 900 jobs that pay about $106,000 a year, Wallace said on Twitter.
Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, made a motion to extend the special session to consider an abortion bill. Hutchinson signed a bill into law earlier this year that would ban the majority of abortions except to save the mother’s life in the case of an emergency, but the bill was struck down by a federal judge.
Rapert, who has announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor, proposed a law similar to the Texas Heartbeat Law that, so far, has withstood federal court challenges.
Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, introduced a similar motion to extend the session in the House.
Both measures were defeated, and the chambers adjourned.
"It is unfortunate that the political will needed from the legislative branch to protect unborn Arkansans from the crime against humanity that is abortion was ceded to the political agenda of the Governor,” Rapert said in a Facebook post.