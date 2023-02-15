(The Center Square) - A bill filed Tuesday by Arkansas Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, allows expectant parents to claim their unborn children as dependent on their state income taxes.
Senate Bill 261 adds the definition of a dependent to include "a child at any stage of development who carried in the womb, as documented in the mother's medical records."
The Georgia Department of Revenue announced last year that unborn children could be counted as dependents on state tax filings.
Georgia lawmakers passed House Bill 481 in 2019, which said, "the full value of a child begins at the point when a detectable human heartbeat exists."
The bill was struck down by federal courts but reinstated when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated a ban on abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in July.
The DOR allows expectant parents to claim a $3,000 deduction if a heartbeat is detected and supporting documentation is provided for the 2022 tax year.
Payton did not immediately respond to The Center Square's request for comment on the bill. It is assigned to the Senate Revenue and Tax Committee.