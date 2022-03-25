(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims filed in Arkansas declined the week ending March 19, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
The claims were down from 1,059 the previous week to 796. Advanced clams also declined from 8,185 to 7,403, according to the report.
Arkansas' January 2022 unemployment rate was 3.2%, according to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. Statistics show that 42,593 people were unemployed.
The U.S. also experienced a sharp decline in seasonally adjusted initial claims, DOL officials said. Initial claims dropped to 187,000, which is 28,000 lower than the previous week. This is the lowest number of initial claims filed in a week since September 1969, according to the DOL.
The number of advance claims also declined by 11,500 for the week ending March 12 to 211,750.